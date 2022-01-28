Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.01

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.01 and last traded at $25.01, with a volume of 25605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.21.

EQC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.04 and a beta of 0.19.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 million. Equity Commonwealth had a negative net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 50,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile (NYSE:EQC)

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.