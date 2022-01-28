Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) Short Interest Update

Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,047,900 shares, a decline of 75.4% from the December 31st total of 4,264,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,479.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:QRNNF remained flat at $$2.50 during midday trading on Friday. 14,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.69. Aurizon has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $3.09.
About Aurizon
Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Aurizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.