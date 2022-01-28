Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) Short Interest Update

Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,047,900 shares, a decline of 75.4% from the December 31st total of 4,264,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,479.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QRNNF remained flat at $$2.50 during midday trading on Friday. 14,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.69. Aurizon has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $3.09.

About Aurizon

Aurizon Holdings Ltd. owns and operates coal rail networks, which provides customers with integrated freight and logistics solutions across national rail and road network, traversing Australia. It operates through the following segments: Network, Coal, Bulk and Other. The Network segment engages in the provision of access and operation and management of the Central Queensland Coal Network.

