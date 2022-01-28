ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Up 2.9%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)’s share price shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $113.50 and last traded at $113.50. 1,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 613,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.31.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.55 and its 200-day moving average is $84.22.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 82.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 13,650 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 164.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 200.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.