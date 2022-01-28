Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Announces Earnings Results

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 27.42%.

Shares of SAL traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.20. 530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.44. The company has a market capitalization of $152.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 1,007.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $438,000. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

