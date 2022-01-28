Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Short Interest Update

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 73.1% from the December 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of TEZNY stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $23.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,661. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.20. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $25.47.

Get Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. It manages electricity transmission in Italy. It provides entire electricity system and for guaranteeing the supply of electricity to all companies and private individuals. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.