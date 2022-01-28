Brokerages Anticipate Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will announce sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86 billion. Commercial Metals posted sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year sales of $7.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.64 billion to $7.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Commercial Metals.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

CMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $252,454.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMC. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 23,124 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 119,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 50,737 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,917. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.03. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Metals (CMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.