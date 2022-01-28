Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,347,000 after acquiring an additional 40,467 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 123,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after acquiring an additional 64,079 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.55.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $135.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.57 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.56. The company has a market cap of $260.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total transaction of $2,988,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 77,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $10,060,433.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 477,883 shares of company stock valued at $57,414,185 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

