Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Trading Down 3.3% on Disappointing Earnings

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) shares dropped 3.3% on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $105.30 and last traded at $105.71. Approximately 88,728 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,508,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.30.

The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.81%.

PGR has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,826,524 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Progressive by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 183,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,828,000 after buying an additional 16,444 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in shares of Progressive by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 6,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 256.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 180,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,512,000 after buying an additional 129,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.91.

About Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

