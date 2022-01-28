Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EDF)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 60.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE EDF opened at $6.23 on Friday. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49.

In related news, EVP James E. Craige acquired 40,100 shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $241,001.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James E. Craige bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $52,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 11,713 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 5.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $222,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EDF shares. Bank of America downgraded Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. HSBC lowered shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

