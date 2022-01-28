iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,261 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $24,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $251.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $275.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.34. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $232.55 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

