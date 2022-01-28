Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $173.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 0.95. Xilinx has a twelve month low of $111.84 and a twelve month high of $239.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.65.

Get Xilinx alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XLNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.82.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.