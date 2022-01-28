Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 786.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22,179 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $73.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.73. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $67.92 and a one year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.