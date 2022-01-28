Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 9,941 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $97.08 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $85.45 and a one year high of $111.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.99.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.