Pinnacle Holdings LLC Takes Position in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,694,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,713,000 after buying an additional 134,047 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Formula One Group by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares in the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Formula One Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 152,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Formula One Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 241,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Formula One Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK opened at $57.36 on Friday. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $39.69 and a 52-week high of $65.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.84.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.71 million. Formula One Group had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 0.05%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Formula One Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

