Pinnacle Holdings LLC Invests $30,000 in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 291.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 14.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 129.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

PLNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.08.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $81.23 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $14,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

