KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.35-5.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10-2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.37 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on KLAC. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen increased their target price on KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $449.71.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $361.80 on Friday. KLA has a one year low of $273.24 and a one year high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $411.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.29.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

