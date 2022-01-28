Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AAPL. Raymond James raised their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.24.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $159.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.18 and its 200 day moving average is $155.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.