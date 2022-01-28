319 Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Acquired by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EL opened at $298.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $343.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.80 and a 52 week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total value of $504,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.05.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

