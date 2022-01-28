Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $311,000 Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

PFF stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.95. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

