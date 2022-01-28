Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 320 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,172 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Splunk were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,612,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,112,624,000 after purchasing an additional 98,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,663 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $289,539,000 after purchasing an additional 89,839 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 18.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,467,486 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $212,169,000 after purchasing an additional 227,834 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 34.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,042 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $200,285,000 after purchasing an additional 358,205 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,261,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $182,583,000 after purchasing an additional 77,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

SPLK stock opened at $109.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.31. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $178.18.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPLK. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.68.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $54,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

