Resources Management Corp CT ADV Increases Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.4% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $34.34 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.09.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

