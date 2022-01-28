Brokerages Set Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) PT at $40.00

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

RNLSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Renault from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €35.00 ($39.77) to €40.00 ($45.45) in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The volume recovery that Besson expects in Europe as semi shortages ease and further cost-cutting benefits emerge should drive Auto and Group margins higher and industrial free cash flow north of EUR1B in 2022, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Renault stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.79. 48,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,838. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24. Renault has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $9.84.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

