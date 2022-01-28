Sculptor Capital LP Has $16.62 Million Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Sculptor Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 36.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,474 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $16,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,186,831,000 after buying an additional 754,558 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,099,536,000 after buying an additional 152,682 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $946,406,000 after buying an additional 527,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,387,000 after acquiring an additional 748,211 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,715,000 after acquiring an additional 329,426 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.54.

CRL traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $315.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,913. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.04 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

