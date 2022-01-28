Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Ambu A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMBBY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.41. 97,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,223. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.47. Ambu A/S has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $58.40.

Ambu A/S engages in the development, production, and marketing of diagnostic and life-supporting devices for hospitals and rescue services. It operates through the following segments: Anaesthesia; Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics; and Visualisation. The Anaesthesia segment offers products from resuscitators, face masks, and laryngeal masks to the single use flexible intubation scope.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Ambu A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambu A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.