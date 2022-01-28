Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.30.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ GPRE traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.90. 14,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.68. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average of $35.58.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $746.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.46 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Plains news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $2,567,755.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $82,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,226 shares of company stock worth $2,870,515. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Green Plains by 31.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Green Plains during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 251.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 122,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 87,512 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 175.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 46,147 shares during the period.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

