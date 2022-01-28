Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 725 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 40.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. OTR Global raised shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.41.

CARR stock opened at $46.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.69. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 23.90%.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

