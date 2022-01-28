Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2,438.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 952,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,851,000 after acquiring an additional 915,248 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,424.3% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 116,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after buying an additional 115,328 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,119,000. Brightworth purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,122,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,429,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,050,000 after buying an additional 33,145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $53.89 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $57.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.51.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

