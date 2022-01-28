Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.87-$1.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.90.

NYSE:DRE traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.06. 4,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,201. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.64. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.75 and a 200 day moving average of $55.13.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 46.09%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered Duke Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Realty from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Duke Realty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.91.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

