Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 16.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 4.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,209 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 31,114 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 21.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $163,468.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 11,476 shares of company stock worth $152,521 and have sold 24,704 shares worth $350,411. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NWBI stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

