Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,102 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 64.1% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,628,000 after buying an additional 4,981,837 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 62,452 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 49,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period.

JPST stock opened at $50.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.62.

