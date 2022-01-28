Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 18,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 960,612 shares.The stock last traded at $11.54 and had previously closed at $11.47.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Orange alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.04.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.3382 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Orange during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Orange by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Orange during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Orange during the third quarter valued at $109,000. 0.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orange (NYSE:ORAN)

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.