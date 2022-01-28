CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Trading Up 5.1%

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.44 and last traded at $15.38. Approximately 43,018 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,263,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James cut shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.42.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in CNX Resources by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in CNX Resources by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 42,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.