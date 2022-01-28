Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Trading Up 3.4%

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)’s share price rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.18 and last traded at $26.10. Approximately 59,718 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,762,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.
DISCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.10.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average is $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31.
In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Discovery by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA)
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
