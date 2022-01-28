Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Trading Up 3.4%

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)’s share price rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.18 and last traded at $26.10. Approximately 59,718 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,762,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.

DISCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.10.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average is $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Discovery by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

