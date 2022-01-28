Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 895 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 28,921 shares.The stock last traded at $68.12 and had previously closed at $69.05.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 139,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 71.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

