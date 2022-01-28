Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Shares Gap Down to $95.92

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $95.92, but opened at $93.17. Autoliv shares last traded at $96.39, with a volume of 5,414 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALV shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Autoliv from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.93.

Get Autoliv alerts:

The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 44.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Autoliv by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 38.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv Company Profile (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.