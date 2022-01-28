Short Interest in Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Declines By 91.0%

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 91.0% from the December 31st total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,791,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZNOG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. 2,361,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,683,453. The stock has a market cap of $45.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22. Zion Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90.

Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc engages in exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It holds one petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel license. The company was founded by John M. Brown on April 6, 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

