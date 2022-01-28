Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Short Interest Update

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,080,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS VPER remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. 9,851,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,048,068. Viper Networks has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.07.

Get Viper Networks alerts:

About Viper Networks

Viper Networks, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of light-emitting diode products for metropolitan areas, parking lots, and warehousing facilities. The firm also provides telecom engineering services for planning, network expansion, and managed services to telecommunication service providers of various telecom networks.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.