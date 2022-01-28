Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Short Interest Update

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,080,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS VPER remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. 9,851,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,048,068. Viper Networks has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.07.
About Viper Networks
