Short Interest in UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Decreases By 95.2%

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the December 31st total of 129,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 585,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

UNCRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UniCredit in a report on Thursday, November 25th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

UNCRY traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.64. 96,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,635. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

