Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Makes New $527,000 Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 388.3% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,990,000 after buying an additional 4,883,219 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth about $937,781,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 71.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,437,000 after buying an additional 2,404,103 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 94.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 30,664.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,514,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $1,696,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $3,013,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 370,000 shares of company stock worth $96,763,230. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $148.62 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.34 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.18 and its 200-day moving average is $316.52.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.00.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

