Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Holdings Raised by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 236.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $498,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,678,222. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TSN opened at $90.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.59 and a fifty-two week high of $94.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.77. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

