Empirical Finance LLC Reduces Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Empirical Finance LLC cut its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,461 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,566,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNX stock opened at $100.12 on Friday. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $80.36 and a one year high of $130.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.07 and a 200-day moving average of $113.18.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.40%.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $138,866.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $59,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,150 shares of company stock valued at $333,951 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cross Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

