Empirical Finance LLC Decreases Holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Empirical Finance LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,241 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,231,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,547 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,932,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,284,000 after purchasing an additional 437,750 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,084,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,118,000 after purchasing an additional 979,536 shares during the period. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 2,965,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,348,000 after purchasing an additional 45,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLF opened at $43.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.99. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.52 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 44.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

HLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

