U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $57.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $85.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.30. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $42.47 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

