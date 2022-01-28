Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) Shares Bought by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) by 73.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,304,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554,142 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV were worth $12,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,174,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,293,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,638,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,159,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the second quarter worth $8,088,000.

NASDAQ:DNAD remained flat at $$9.63 on Friday. 46,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,709. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the immunology subsector.

