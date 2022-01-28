Sculptor Capital LP Increases Stock Position in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ)

Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ) by 100.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,062,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531,282 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in AF Acquisition were worth $10,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AF Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AF Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $524,000. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Get AF Acquisition alerts:

AF Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,958. AF Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $9.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.70.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for AF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.