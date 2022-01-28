Equitable Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% during the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 4.2% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC stock opened at $45.47 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.61.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.