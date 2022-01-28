RLI (NYSE:RLI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

RLI (NYSE:RLI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RLI had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Shares of RLI stock traded down $3.86 on Friday, hitting $99.12. 1,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,344. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.39. RLI has a one year low of $95.53 and a one year high of $117.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.58.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RLI stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of RLI worth $16,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

