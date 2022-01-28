Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $197.28 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,205,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,471 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.1% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $197,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.3% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,278,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,320,000 after acquiring an additional 319,303 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 55,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 47,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Socorro Asset Management LP increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 101,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,631,000 after buying an additional 15,104 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.64. 425,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,216,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.94 and its 200 day moving average is $160.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $128.19 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.