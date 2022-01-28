Trigran Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,239,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 693,157 shares during the period. CalAmp comprises approximately 3.6% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Trigran Investments Inc. owned about 9.03% of CalAmp worth $32,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CalAmp by 1,118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CalAmp by 245.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in CalAmp by 55,844.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CalAmp by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CalAmp by 255.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $226,830 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAMP. Craig Hallum lowered shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.37. 3,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.83. CalAmp Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $14.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.39.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $68.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.56 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

