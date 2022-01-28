Trigran Investments Inc. Purchases 86,265 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,863,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,265 shares during the period. Surmodics makes up about 11.4% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Surmodics worth $103,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRDX. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Surmodics during the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Surmodics by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Surmodics by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Surmodics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Surmodics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Surmodics stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.07. 532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,325. Surmodics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.14 and a 52-week high of $62.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day moving average of $51.86.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.15. Surmodics had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $23.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Surmodics news, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $245,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $327,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,551 shares of company stock worth $861,604. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Surmodics from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Surmodics Profile

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

